20221016_NAT_PERSON

Mel Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, a judge ruled Friday in the rape and sexual assault trial of the former movie mogul.

The 66-year-old actor and director was one of many witnesses, and by far the best known, whose identities were revealed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The judge and attorneys had taken a break from jury selection for motions on what evidence will be allowed at the trial, and who can testify. The witness list for the trial is sealed.

Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled that Gibson can testify in support of his masseuse and friend, who will be known as Jane Doe #3 at the trial. Weinstein is accused of committing sexual battery by restraint against the woman, one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts in the trial against the 70-year-old.

The trial is expected to last eight weeks. The judge and attorneys will return to the jury selection process on Monday morning, and opening statements are expected to begin on Oct. 24.

***

Authorities are investigating a break-in at rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s Hollywood Hills home, where thieves made off with items worth potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The burglary — first reported by TMZ — occurred sometime Thursday night, a law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times. The burglars were recorded on security video, the source said, and preliminary estimates indicate they made off with more than $300,000 in jewels, cash and other valuables.

Megan Thee Stallion, who is in New York City to be on “Saturday Night Live,” appeared to reference the break-in Friday, writing on Twitter that “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe.”