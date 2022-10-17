20221018_NAT_BRIEFS

Bannon should get 6-month sentence, Justice Dept. says

The Justice Department declared Monday that Steve Bannon should serve six months behind bars and pay a $200,000 fine for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Convicted last summer, the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump should get a hefty sentence because he “pursued a bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt” and he publicly disparaged the committee itself, undermining the effort to get to the bottom of the violent attack , federal attorneys wrote.

“The rioters who overran the Capitol on January 6 did not just attack a building — they assaulted the rule of law upon which this country was built and through which it endures,” federal attorneys wrote in court documents. “By flouting the Select Committee’s subpoena and its authority, the Defendant exacerbated that assault.”

Thousands protest in Haiti as U.N. discusses troop request

Thousands across Haiti organized protests on Monday demanding the prime minister’s resignation as the country commemorated the death of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, a slave who became the leader of the world’s first Black republic.

The protests came hours before the United Nations Security Council was scheduled to meet and vote on several measures to tackle the chaotic situation in Haiti, which is awaiting a response on its request for the immediate deployment of foreign troops.

Haiti has practically reached a standstill more than a month after one of the country’s most powerful gangs surrounded a key fuel terminal in the capital and prevented the distribution of more than 10 million gallons of gasoline and fuel and more than 800,000 gallons of kerosene stored on site.

L.A. politicians to lose committee positions over race scandal

The head of the Los Angeles City Council escalated the pressure Monday on two members to resign over their participation in a private meeting in which they did not object to a colleague’s crude and racist remarks and, at times, joined in the banter.

Acting Council President Mitch O’Farrell said he will strip Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon of committee assignments and chairmanships as pressure mounts on the veteran Democratic politicians.

The two men have refused to step down despite widespread condemnation that led former council President Nury Martinez to resign last week.

Gunmen attack Nigerian church during Sunday service, killing 2

Gunmen attacked a church in north-central Nigeria during a service, killing a woman and her young daughter, a government official said Monday .

The motorcycle-riding assailants arrived at Celestial Church on Sunday and fatally shot the two victims, said top security official Jerry Omodara.

The violence renewed concerns about safety at houses of worship in Nigeria, where seven attacks have targeted churches or mosques so far this year.

Authorities suspect the assailants in the latest attack had specifically targeted the church and its members.