20221022_NAT_BRIEFS

Graham appeals ruling to the Supreme Court

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.

In a filing with the court, attorneys for the South Carolina Republican sought to halt Graham’s possible testimony while he continues to appeal the requirement to appear before the Fulton County special grand jury.

The filing was directed to Justice Clarence Thomas, who handles emergency appeals from Georgia.

9 people injured in La. fraternity shooting

Nine people were injured early Friday during a shooting at a fraternity house outside of Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., authorities said.

While seven people were taken to the hospital, none of the injuries appear life-threatening, according to Baton Rouge police.

Southern University, which is in the midst of celebrating its Homecoming Week, confirmed the shooting that occurred near campus.

Failing nursing homes face tougher penalties

The worst-of-the-worst nursing homes will face tougher penalties if conditions don’t improve at their facilities, the Biden administration announced Friday.

The intensified scrutiny on some nursing homes, where more than a million people are housed, comes nearly two years after COVID-19 exposed subpar care and extreme staffing shortages that had long festered in the facilities.

The new guidelines announced Friday will apply to less than 0.5% of the nation’s nursing homes.

Starting Friday, those nursing homes will lose federal funding if they receive more than one dangerous violation — rule-breaking that puts residents at risk for harm.

Trial testimony ends in Whitmer kidnap plot

Prosecutors and defense lawyers rested their case Friday in the trial of three men charged with assisting the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

An undercover FBI agent, Mark Schweers, told jurors that leader Adam Fox talked favorably about the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group whose members included Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar.

The trio is not accused of having a direct role in the Whitmer kidnapping scheme, which included a night ride to northern Michigan to scout her vacation home.

Biden: Democrats will do ‘just fine’ over GOP

President Joe Biden on Friday predicted that the momentum will shift back to Democrats in the final days of the midterm elections and that the party would do “just fine,” as GOP candidates have tightened or pulled ahead in key races that will determine control of Congress with less than three weeks until polls close on Nov. 8.

Offering an assessment of the political environment as millions of Americans have already cast ballots, Biden acknowledged that “polls have been all over the place” ... “with them ahead, us ahead, them ahead, back and forth.”