20221022_NAT_PERSON

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone is again boosting the work of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie on social media.

Stone, famous for playing glamorous, strong female leads in movies such as “Basic Instinct,” “Total Recall,” “Catwoman” and “Casino,” posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts a photo of herself on the museum’s grounds with the caption “Be a kind neighbor; Stand up.” The tweet contains a link to the museum’s website.

The museum’s Vice President of Marketing & Business Development Noah Cruickshank said the support is meaningful in a moment when antisemitic rhetoric is widespread.

“It’s always nice to know that there are folks who are supporters of ours across the country and across the world,” he said. “We’re always very grateful for support from people who have large bullhorns that can speak to the work that we do.”

Cruickshank also noted that much of the response to Stone’s social media came from people outside Illinois and invited those people to get to know the museum online.

“We are always welcoming folks to interact with us whether that is online or in person,” he said.

Stone stars in the movie, “What About Love,” set to be released next year.

***

Stephen Curry’s latest move is one for the books.

The NBA superstar is launching a graphic novel series, “Stephen Curry Presents!: Sports Superheroes,” in partnership with Penguin Workshop. The first of four planned installments will focus on Curry’s career and is scheduled for fall 2024.

The series will be created through the publishing arm of Unanimous Media, the company founded by Curry and Erick Peyton.

“We hope that when kids pick up the books in this series to read all about their favorite athletes, it not only instills excitement and grows their love for reading, but also inspires,” Curry and Peyton said in a statement.