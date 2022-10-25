20221026_NAT_PERSON

There was a time when singer Brian Johnson might have felt better crashing into a wall at 180 mph than living the rest of his life without being able to perform anymore with legendary rock band AC/DC.

After Johnson had to leave the band in 2016 due to a risk of total hearing loss, the singer turned to racing cars, and he found himself winning more than he had before .

“People would come up to me afterwards and say, ‘Brian, you’re fearless,’ but I wasn’t fearless,” Johnson writes in “The Lives of Brian,” his new memoir. “I just didn’t ... care any more.”

In his memoir, Johnson revealed he couldn’t watch his bandmates perform after Axl Rose took over for him . But he said he wasn’t suicidal when he turned to racing and began to drive recklessly.

By 2017, Johnson was singing again, and he was able to return to AC/DC for its 2020 album, “Power Up.”

***

Kim Petras and Sam Smith are making music history in a big way.

The two pop stars, both 30, recently released their dance floor-ready collaboration, “Unholy,” and after topping the Official U.K. Top 40 chart for the last four weeks, the anthem has made it to No. 1 in the United States. The song has topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts, the first time for both of them.

With this week’s announcement, Petras, a German-born singer-songwriter, became the first openly transgender artist to have a No. 1 song in the U.S., while Smith, the British multi-Grammy-winning artist, became the first nonbinary musician to reach the coveted spot.

Initially released Sept. 22, “Unholy” debuted at No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart.