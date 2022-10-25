20221026_NAT_PERSON

Ash Carter, defense chief who opened combat to women, dies

Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who opened combat jobs to women and ended a ban on transgender people serving in the military, has died at age 68.

Carter died Monday evening after suffering a heart attack in Boston, his family said in a statement Tuesday.

Known as a defense thinker and strategist, Carter was a nuclear expert, three-time Pentagon executive, budget guru and academician who served as a defense civilian in the building over a period of 35 years.

In December 2015, after three years of study and debate, Carter ordered the military to open all jobs to women, removing the final barriers that kept women from serving in combat, including the most dangerous and grueling commando posts.

The following year, Carter was responsible for ending the ban on transgender troops, saying it was the right thing to do.

Haitian journalist hospitalized after assassination attempt

A well-known Haitian journalist survived an assassination attempt on Tuesday that left his car riddled with bullets in the capital of Port-au-Prince, officials said.

Roberson Alphonse, who works at the daily newspaper Le Nouvelliste and at radio station Magik9, is hospitalized but expected to recover, according to Frantz Duval, chief editor for both media. He said Alphonse has undergone two operations so far.

Also on Tuesday, authorities found the body of another journalist who had been missing for several days. Garry Tess used to host a political talk show in the southern city of Les Cayes.

Baryshnikov honors ‘insanely brave’ Putin opponent Navalny

Ballet dancer, choreographer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov, who famously defected from the Soviet Union nearly a half century ago, called Alexei Navalny “insanely brave” as a human rights group awarded the jailed Russian opposition leader its annual prize.

The New York-based Train Foundation gave its 2022 “Civil Courage Prize” to Navalny in absentia, in a ceremony at New York University on Monday night.

Baryshnikov, 74, who is also active on human rights in the region, said Navalny’s mission is to “champion a more democratic vision for Russia.” He said Navalny is “insanely brave” for fighting “another brutal authoritarian Russia.”

Baryshnikov defected to Canada in 1974 while on a tour with the Soviet state ballet and moved to the United States a year later.

Jan. 6 committee interviews former top Trump aide Hicks

The House Jan. 6 committee has interviewed Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the meeting.

Tuesday’s interview comes as the investigation is winding down and as the panel has subpoenaed Trump for an interview in the coming weeks. The person requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting.

Hicks did not play a major role in the White House response to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, but she had been one of Trump’s most trusted aides and was looped in on texts and emails that day.