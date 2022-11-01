20221102_NAT_BRIEFS

Brazil’s Bolsonaro declines to concede, but OKs transition

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday stopped short of conceding the election to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, instead using his first public comments since his defeat two days ago to thank his supporters and encourage their protests, as long as they remain peaceful.

Moments after the remarks, which lasted less than two minutes, the outgoing president’s chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, announced that Bolsonaro had authorized him to begin the process of handing over power.

Bolsonaro lost Sunday’s race by a thin margin, garnering 49.1% of the vote to da Silva’s 50.9%, according to the nation’s electoral authority. It was the tightest presidential race since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985, and marks the first time Bolsonaro has lost an election in his 34-year political career.

Tropical Storm Lisa moves toward Central America

Tropical Storm Lisa strengthened as it pushed across the western Caribbean Tuesday south of the Cayman Islands and was forecast to make landfall, likely as a hurricane, in Central America as early as Wednesday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving west at 15 mph . The center of the storm was located about 220 miles east of the Honduran island of Roatan.

Lisa was forecast to strengthen to a hurricane by early Wednesday when it crosses over or near the Bay Islands and approaches Belize later in the day.

Meanwhile, the Hurricane Center said new Tropical Storm Martin was forming far out in the open Atlantic. It was centered about 550 miles east-northeast of Bermuda

Exit polls point to Netanyahu win in Israeli election

Exit polls in Israel indicated Tuesday that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies may have won enough seats to return to power in a nationalist religious government after 3 1/2 years of political gridlock.

The polls are preliminary, and final results could change as votes are tallied. Israeli media reported that a small Arab nationalist party was approaching the electoral threshold, which would give it four seats and erase Netanyahu’s narrow projected margin.

It was the fifth election in less than four years in Israel, and all of them turned largely on Netanyahu’s fitness to govern.

Former U.K. health minister draws fire for upcoming reality TV stint

Former U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who led Britain’s response to COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic, was suspended by the Conservative Party on Tuesday after signing up for a reality TV show.

Hancock, who is no longer in government but remains a member of Parliament, is to compete on “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here.” The show sends a group of famous people, often C-list celebrities, to the Australian rainforest, subjects them to trials involving spiders and snakes, and allows the public to vote them out one by one.

Other contestants this year include singer Boy George and former rugby player Mike Tindall, whose wife, Zara, is the niece of King Charles III.