20221102_NAT_PERSON

At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos before he was killed in a shooting early Tuesday.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene outside a Houston bowling alley, police said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. No arrests had been made.

Migos broke out nearly a decade ago with the 2013 hit “Versace.” The group had other radio-friendly singles such as “Bando” and “Hannah Montana.” The trio later earned Grammy nominations for best rap album with 2018’s “Culture,” while a track off it, “Bad and Boujee,” nabbed a nod for best rap performance.

Houston police Chief Tory Finner said he received many calls about Takeoff after the shooting.

“Everyone spoke of what a great young man he is, how peaceful he is, what a great artist,” Finner said.

***

Chadwick Boseman’s widow is speaking about the “most challenging two years” of her life following the “Black Panther” star’s death and said she feels grateful for the short time they had together.

Boseman, who died in August 2020 at age 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, “was an artist, and he was a leader, and he was a king,” Simone Ledward told “Good Morning America” on Tuesday’s episode.

She said that “even with the pain” of grieving him, she has “this beautiful spirit relationship” with Boseman, who “is never leaving me.”

The long-awaited sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning “Black Panther,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” did not recast Boseman’s character, nor is he digitally rendered in the film, which hits theaters Nov. 11.