20221106_NAT_BRIEFS

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies at his California home at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.

Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed his death. They did not provide any immediate further comment.

Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters,” that aired on E! Entertainment Television.

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency at the home in Lancaster, said Deputy Alejandra Parra with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Rail union approves deal offering hope of avoiding strike

Another one of the 12 railroad unions narrowly approved its deal with the major freight railroads Saturday, offering some hope the contract dispute might be resolved without a strike, even though two other unions rejected their agreements last month.

Now that 52% of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers members who voted approved the deal, seven railroad unions have ratified contracts that include raises and bonuses, but all 12 have to approve contracts to prevent a strike.

Concerns remain about the possibility of a strike because the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division and Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen unions voted down their contracts, and many workers say these deals just don’t address their quality-of-life concerns.

French far-right party appoints new leader to replace Le Pen

European lawmaker Jordan Bardella replaced his mentor, Marine Le Pen, on Saturday at the helm of France’s leading far-right party, and pledged to defend French civilization from perceived threats posed by immigration and work with far-right parties around Europe.

Bardella, 27, won an internal party vote with 85% support, marking a symbolic changing of the guard at the resurgent National Rally party. He is the first person to lead the party who doesn’t have the Le Pen name since it was founded a half-century ago.

Marine Le Pen is still expected to wield significant power in the party’s leadership and run again for France’s presidency in 2027.

Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue check

Twitter on Saturday launched a subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk overhauls its verification system just ahead of U.S. midterm elections.

In an update to Apple iOS devices, Twitter said users who “sign up now” can receive the blue check next to their names “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.” So far, verified accounts do not appear to be losing their checks.

Anyone being able to get the check could lead to confusion and the rise of disinformation ahead of Tuesday’s elections if possible impostors pay for the subscription and use the names of politicians and election officials.