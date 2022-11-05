20221106_NAT_PERSON

Family, friends and fans gathered Saturday to bid farewell to rock ’n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana hometown. Lewis, known for such hits as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died Oct. 28 at his Mississippi home, south of Memphis, Tenn. He was 87.

TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, Lewis’ cousin, told the more than 100 people inside Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, the town where Lewis was born, that when Lewis died he “lost the brother I never had.”

“We learned to play piano together,” Swaggart recalled. “I had to make myself realize that he was no longer here.”

Swaggart and Lewis released “The Boys From Ferriday,” a gospel album, earlier this year, and Swaggart said he wasn’t sure if Lewis was going to be able to get through the recording session.

“He was very weak,” Swaggart said.

The session resulted in the album, and two of its songs were played during the service: “In the Garden” and “The Old Rugged Cross.” Audience members were seen wiping tears from their eyes and singing along as the recordings played.

***

HBO has pulled the plug on “Westworld,” its Emmy-winning sci-fi drama.

The series’ cancellation came less than three months after its fourth season concluded in August. The cast included Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Aaron Paul and Thandiwe Newton.

Newton earned a best supporting actress Emmy in 2018, and the series received more than 50 nominations and won nine awards from the TV academy.