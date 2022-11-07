20221108_MET_A1INDEX

A News
Coy Gibbs' son, Ty, won the NASCAR Xfinity championship on Saturday.
The university notified Dr. Art Kellermann he won't continue as the health system's top administrator. The university gave him the option to resign, but it's unclear if he will do so.
In an emergency meeting, VCU's board accepts Dr. Art Kellermann’s resignation and names Dr. Marlon Levy as interim CEO.
Virginia Center Commons is closing permanently today, the mall announced on its Facebook page on Monday.
"This shutout means a lot, it's the East End, we just wanted to show everybody that we're the best team in VA."
"We have been working to better understand the facts of these situations and, importantly, both the intent and impact of these events on members of our community," the provost says.
Investigators said the vehicle left the roadway and flipped multiple times.
Private landowners have donated a parcel of land that will preserve public access to a portion of the James River Park System’s Buttermilk Tra…
A drive to rename the Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge was paved with good intentions, but appears to have hit the skids amid a controversy over …
