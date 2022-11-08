20221109_NAT_PERSON

Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the successful country group Alabama and steered them up the charts with such hits as “Song of the South” and “Dixieland Delight,” has died. He was 73.

Cook had Parkinson’s disease and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017. He died Tuesday at his home in Destin, Fla., said Don Murry Grubbs, a representative for the band.

As a guitarist, fiddle player and vocalist, Cook — alongside cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry — landed eight No. 1 songs on the country charts between spring 1980 and summer 1982, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame. That run included the pop crossover hits “Love In The First Degree” and “Feels So Right.”

Cook released a handful of solo projects and toured with his Allstar Goodtime Band. He entered the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005 .

***

Keith Urban is returning to Las Vegas for a new residency.

The country music superstar, who completed a successful residency at Caesars Palace, will play 16 “brand new” shows at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, he said Monday.

“That room already feels geared towards a certain energy that’s probably a bit better for what I do,” the Grammy Award winner told People magazine. “I love the sort of club arena vibe, and I think that room already has a bit more of that rock and roll spirit, so I’ll be making the most of that.”

The 13-time CMA winner will pause his Speed of Now World Tour this spring and launch the Las Vegas shows March 3, with the first gigs running through March 18. He’ll take a break, then return between June 16 and July 1.