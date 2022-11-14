20221115_NAT_BRIEFS

Biden: There are not enough votes to codify abortion rights into law

President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the power to codify abortion rights into law, despite his party’s stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections.

“I don’t think there’s enough votes,” he said at a press conference during the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia.

Biden’s blunt comments reflected how Democrats’ euphoria over their strength in the midterms will soon collide with the likely reality of divided government in Washington.

During the campaign, Biden said if Democrats picked up seats, the first piece of legislation he would send to Congress would be to enact a nationwide right to abortion.

The right was previously guaranteed only by the U.S. Supreme Court in the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, and the court’s conservative majority overturned that ruling earlier this year.

Dominican drug lord pleads guilty to trafficking in U.S. federal court

A drug lord from the Dominican Republic known as “The Abuser” pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in U.S. federal court, authorities said Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Puerto Rico said César Emilio Peralta Adamez was accused of importing cocaine into the United States for a decade.

Authorities said he led a Dominican-based drug-trafficking organization that imported tons of drugs from Colombia and Venezuela to Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in May 2023.

Hydro-Québec employee charged with China spying by Canada police

Canadian police charged a Hydro-Québec employee on Monday with espionage for allegedly sending trade secrets to China.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court in Longueuil, Quebec, on Tuesday to face charges of obtaining trade secrets, using a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said its national security enforcement team began an investigation in August after receiving a complaint from Hydro-Québec’s corporate security branch.

Beaudoin said he used the information without the knowledge or prior approval of his employer. The alleged crimes took place between February 2018 and October 2022.

Kentucky school bus crash sends 18 students, driver to hospital

A school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending the driver and 18 children to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, authorities said Monday.

Students from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus en route to classes when the crash occurred on a state highway near Salyersville in eastern Kentucky, said Superintendent Chris Meadows of Magoffin County Schools.

No other vehicles were involved.

Meadows spoke of varying injuries from minor to critical at an afternoon news conference and reported a mix of emotions in the school district after the crash. While it has been quiet and sad, he said, officials are thankful there aren’t any deaths to report at this time.