20221115_NAT_PERSON

Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries after a gasoline fire, the former “The Tonight Show” host told Variety.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement to the publication.

Leno, an avid car collector, was working on one of his vehicles in his garage when it reportedly burst into flames. He is being treated for injuries at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, according to a report by TMZ.

Leno, 72, canceled an appearance at The Financial Brand Forum conference in Las Vegas on Sunday, according to a report by People, citing organizers. The conference had billed Leno as a special opening night performer for attendees who purchased a gold pass for the event.

***

A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the 85-year-old Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing.

The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” said Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”

The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival.

The North Carolina-born, Virginia-raised Flack is known for such hits as “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face,” the latter of which catapulted her into stardom after Clint Eastwood used it as the soundtrack for a love scene in his 1971 movie “Play Misty for Me.”