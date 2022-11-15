20221116_NAT_BRIEFS

Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Georgia election probe

A Florida judge on Tuesday said former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s looking into whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

Sarasota County Chief Judge Charles Roberts ordered Flynn to testify before the panel on Nov. 22.

Attorneys for Flynn, a retired lieutenant general who served as national security adviser under Trump, had argued that the special grand jury’s investigation was a civil matter, therefore he shouldn’t be compelled to testify.

The investigation, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, is seen as one of the most significant potential legal threats to the former president as he prepares another run for the White House.

Record 12 women to serve as governors, with notable firsts

A record 12 women will take their seats as their state’s highest-ranking elected officials when the nation’s governors are sworn in this winter.

The number tops the high mark set in 2004 of nine, with The Associated Press’ calling the Arizona governor’s election for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday, as well as Democrat Maura Healey in Massachusetts and Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Arkansas winning last week’s elections.

The dozen are decidedly Democratic in their makeup, with eight belonging to the party compared to four Republicans. Other firsts in the group include newly-elected Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, who will be among the first two openly-lesbian governors with Healey in Massachusetts.

GOP Sen. Scott mounts long-shot bid to unseat McConnell as leader

Florida Sen. Rick Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, a rare challenge for the longtime GOP stalwart after his party failed to win back the majority in the midterm elections.

Republican senators were having those discussions at their regular party lunch on Tuesday, but they were not expect to end in McConnell’s defeat. The Kentucky senator, who has been Senate GOP leader for the last 15 years, was confident he had the backing to return for another Congress.

“Of course” I have the votes, he told reporters on Monday.

While unlikely to succeed, Scott’s unexpected challenge to McConnell comes as Republicans are wrestling over a lackluster performance in the midterms, when the party out of power historically sees significant gains.

Texas sends another busload of migrants north to Philadelphia

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands to Democratic-led locales, putting a new bus on the road a week after the Republican easily won reelection.

He did not say how many migrants were on board or whether more than one busload was sent. But in a shift, Abbott said a “first bus” was due to arrive Wednesday, publicly offering some advance notice. Texas has transported more than 13,000 migrants since April.