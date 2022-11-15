20221116_NAT_PERSON

Beyoncé has propelled herself into the highest Grammy echelon: The star singer claimed a leading nine nominations on Tuesday, making her tied — with her husband, Jay-Z — as the most-nominated music act in the history of the awards show.

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” reeled in record and song of the year nominations, while “Renaissance” netted an album of the year nod. With Jay-Z also earning five nods this year, each now holds the record for the most-ever Grammy nominations at 88 apiece.

Kendrick Lamar came away with the second-most nominations, with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill all picked up six.

The ceremony will be held Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.

***

Christmas special star Candace Cameron Bure cited “traditional marriage” and Christian values as reasons for jumping ship from the Hallmark Channel to join the Great American Family network.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” the “Full House” alumna told The Wall Street Journal when asked whether she believes her new TV home will air holiday content starring same-sex couples.

Hallmark is set to drop its first-ever holiday film in December that puts an LGBTQ romance front and center, “The Holiday Sitter.”

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” said Cameron Bure, 46.

“I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”