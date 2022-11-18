20221119_MET_HOMECOMING

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Army Lt. Col. Timothy Jones surprised his daughter, Reese Jones, at her bus stop in New Kent County on Friday as he returned from a yearlong deployment at the air base in Qatar. Reese is a seventh-grader at New Kent Middle School.

