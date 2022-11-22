20221123_NAT_PERSON

Ice Cube will not get the COVID-19 vaccine — not even for $9 million.

On a new episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, the rapper and actor revealed he passed up a $9 million movie deal because he refused to get vaccinated against COVID.

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf— jab,” Ice Cube said. “I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab. F— that jab, and f— y’all for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feel about me right now.”

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film was supposed to star Ice Cube and Jack Black, who is one of the producers, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The project — which was set to launch production in Hawaii last winter — was reportedly delayed as a result of Ice Cube’s departure. It’s unclear if or when the film will move forward.

***

Reality TV stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison in federal court.

U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison followed by three years of supervised released, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised released.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” couple was found guilty on all counts of bank fraud and tax evasion by a federal jury in June. They faced up to 30 years in prison.

Peter Tarantino, the couple’s accountant, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and will surrender May 1 after hip surgery, Insider reported. Tarantino was convicted in June for conspiracy to defraud the IRS and two counts of willfully filing false tax returns.