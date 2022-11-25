20221126_MET_A1INDEX

A News
The school board votes to rename John B. Cary Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary and Binford Middle.
After 51 years of being on the Tacky Light tour and raising over $175,000 for the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls with his display, Frank Hud…
LAS VEGAS – In the final minute of No. 16 Virginia’s upset of No. 5 Baylor on Friday, UVa junior center Kadin Shedrick found himself standing …
Police responded at 8:09 a.m. at Anderson Highway/Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road.
A 47-year-old man and two teenage girls were killed in a fatal crash that also injured two others Tuesday morning in Powhatan County.
JoAnna M. Cottle, 39; Kaelyn M. Parson, 13; Kinsey M. Cottle, 4; and Jayson L. Cottle, 4, died, police said. It is the worst mass-shooting in Chesterfield in more than eight years.
HARRISONBURG — Streamers flew in the JMU stands in the second quarter. Usually, that means a big touchdown for the Dukes or even a long field goal.
The tragedy in Chesapeake hangs over the traditional tax tribute ceremony.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
