20221130_NAT_PERSON

Clarence Gilyard Jr., a popular supporting actor whose credits include blockbuster films “Die Hard” and “Top Gun” and hit television series “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died at age 66.

His death was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he taught stage and screen acting. Additional details were not available Tuesday.

“Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him at UNLV,” the school’s film chair, Heather Addison, said in a statement. “Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘blessed!’ But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years.”

***

Mariah Carey announced on Giving Tuesday she’s giving away the keys to the kingdom .

The pop superstar, known as “The Queen of Christmas,” has joined forces with online travel agency Booking.com for an experience including exclusive one-on-one time in her Tribeca penthouse and tickets to her sold-out Madison Square Garden show.

Two lucky fans will win a three-night stay from Dec. 16-19 at New York City’s Plaza Hotel . The package also includes a private tour of Top of the Rock to get a bird’s-eye view of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, tickets to Radio City Music Hall’s “Christmas Spectacular,” a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue and reservations at the superstar’s favorite restaurants.

But the piece de resistance of the entire experience is a private cocktail hour in the five-time Grammy winner’s penthouse, followed by a Christmas card photo shoot on her rooftop terrace.

“Mariah Carey’s Ultimate Holiday Experience” will go on sale Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. ET.