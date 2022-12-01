20221202_MET_TREE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Thursday, the Capitol Christmas Tree was illuminated during a ceremony on Capitol Square in Richmond. Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke at the event, and the choir from Eastern View High School in Culpeper performed Christmas songs.

