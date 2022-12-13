20221214_NAT_BREIFS

U.S. study: Over half of car crash victims had drugs in system

A large study has found that more than half the people injured or killed in traffic crashes had one or more drugs, or alcohol, in their bloodstreams.

The study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also found that just over 54% of injured drivers had drugs or alcohol in their systems. An ingredient of cannabis was the most prevalent, followed by alcohol.

The study’s authors say the results can’t be used to gauge drug use on the roads nationwide, but they say the high number of drivers and passengers with drugs in their systems is concerning.

Cornered in Ukraine, Putin ditches annual marathon news conference

The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin has canceled his annual marathon news conference following a series of battlefield setbacks in Ukraine. That is a tacit acknowledgment that the Russian leader’s war has gone badly wrong.

Putin typically uses the year-end ritual to polish his image. He answers a wide range of questions on domestic and foreign policy issues to demonstrate his grip on details and give the semblance of openness even though the event is tightly stage-managed. With his troops on the back foot in Ukraine, observers say the risks of even a highly choreographed event may be too great.

Vt. governor signs amendment protecting abortion rights

The Vermont Constitution now formally protects reproductive rights, including abortion. On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed the document inscribing the Reproductive Liberty Amendment that was given final approval by state voters last month.

Scott also signed a second amendment that makes it clear slavery and indentured servitude are prohibited in Vermont. Both amendments were passed overwhelmingly by voters in every community in the state.

DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate. But he said it was illegal in Florida to misrepresent the efficacy of a drug, and that the panel would aim to jog loose data about the vaccines.

COVID vaccine studies funded by the pharmaceutical companies that developed them have been published in peer-reviewed journals, and government panels reviewed data on the safety and effectiveness of the shots .

New Zealand PM Ardern caught name-calling rival on hot mic

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been caught on a hot mic using a vulgarity against a rival politician. It’s a rare misstep for a leader known for her calm, measured responses. Ardern’s office said she had apologized for the comment to lawmaker David Seymour, who leads the libertarian ACT party.

Ardern’s comment came after Parliament’s Question Time, which allows for spirited debate between rival parties.