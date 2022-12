20221214_NAT_PERSON

Over the years, The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has gone to such luminaries as Richard Pryor, Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, George Carlin and Ellen DeGeneres. Next year, it’s going to the guy who made us crack up as Happy Gilmore.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts said Tuesday that Adam Sandler would receive the prestigious award at a gala on March 19.

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on ‘SNL,’” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter in a statement. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing.”

The 56-year-old actor-comedian, who this year starred in the well-received Netflix basketball drama-comedy “Hustle,” has created a list of funny films, like “Happy Gilmore,” “Billy Madison,” “Grown Ups,” “Big Daddy,” “The Wedding Singer” and “The Waterboy.”

***

Bassist Tim Commerford is the latest Rage Against the Machine musician battling health issues. In a new Spin interview published Monday, the musician revealed his private battle with prostate cancer.

“I’ve been dealing with some pretty serious s—,” Commerford, 54, told the music outlet. “Right before I was about to go on tour with Rage, I had my prostate removed, and I have prostate cancer.”

Commerford, who has been with the rap-rock group since its formation in 1991, detailed his struggles with the condition.

Commerford told Spin that he first learned about his cancer when he tried to register for life insurance.