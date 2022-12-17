20221218_NAT_BRIEFS

Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie

Iran’s state media say authorities have arrested one of the country’s most famous actresses on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests.

The report by IRNA says Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie ’’The Salesman,″ was detained a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man executed for crimes allegedly committed during the nationwide protests. In her post, Alidoosti said: ″His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity.”

Shekari was executed Dec. 9 after being charged by an Iranian court with blocking a street in Tehran and attacking a member of the country’s security forces with a machete.

TSA raising fines after finding record guns in carry-ons

The Transportation Security Administration is raising the fine for people caught with a firearm in their carry-on bag. The TSA says it has intercepted 6,301 guns so far this year at U.S. airports, which is a record.

The TSA is raising the maximum fine by a little more than $1,000 to $14,950. Passengers may also face arrest depending on local and state laws. The number of guns found at airports has been increasing steadily over the last decade.

2022 is deadliest year on record for Mexican journalists

The deadliest year in at least three decades for Mexican journalists and media workers is nearing its close, with 15 killed. And a brazen near-miss attack this week on one of Mexico’s most prominent journalists has refocused attention on the profession’s dangers. Two gunmen astride a motorcycle shot up radio and television journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva’s armored vehicle 200 yards from his home Thursday night.

State police: Louisiana inmate got deputy’s gun, shot self in the head

Investigators say a prisoner died in a south Louisiana courthouse on Monday after grabbing a guard’s gun and fatally shooting himself in the head. Louisiana State Police investigators say 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick initiated the struggle with a sheriff’s deputy and got control of the gun during a struggle.

The shooting near a courtroom at the St. Mary Parish courthouse in Franklin led to a lockdown. No one else was injured. Troopers say findings will be turned over to the district attorney for review once the investigation is complete.

U.S. company to send team to look into Berlin aquarium ruptured

A U.S. company that helped build a huge aquarium in Berlin says it is sending a team to investigate the rupture of the tank, which sent a wave of debris, water and tropical fish crashing through the hotel lobby it was located in and onto the street outside. Reynolds Polymer Technology, which says it manufactured and installed the cylinder component of the AquaDom tank 20 years ago, said in an emailed statement that “at this point, it is too early to determine the factor or factors that would produce such a failure.”