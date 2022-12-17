20221218_NAT_PERSON

Shirley Eikhard, the singer-songwriter who supplied songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne Murray, Chet Atkins and found lasting fame penning Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67.

Eikhard died Thursday at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville, Ontario, due to complications from cancer, said publicist Eric Alper.

The blues-rock smash hit “Something to Talk About” was written in 1985, and Eikhard had offered it to Murray and other artists, who all declined to record it. Then years later, Raitt left a message on Eikhard’s phone saying she’d just recorded it. Raitt said later that she’d discovered the song on a demo Eikhard had sent and admired it.

The song was the first single from Raitt’s 1991 album “Luck of the Draw” and spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 5. It would win Raitt the best pop vocal performance at the 1992 Grammy Awards and was also nominated in the record of the year category.

***

Sharon Osbourne was reportedly rushed to a hospital Friday night after suffering a medical emergency while shooting a television show in California.

The 70-year-old TV personality was filming at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, a location featured on the seventh season of the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures,” according to TMZ.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Fire Department told the outlet that emergency personnel responded to a medical call at the location around 6:30 p.m. A patient was transported to Santa Paula Hospital, the spokesperson added.

Osbourne’s identity was confirmed by Santa Paula’s police chief. Her condition is unclear at this time.