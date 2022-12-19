20221220_NAT_BRIEFS

Weinstein found guilty of rape in second sexual misconduct trial

Jurors in Los Angeles have found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape at his second sexual misconduct trial. The verdicts Monday following a monthlong trial represent a victory for the #MeToo movement five years after Weinstein became its central figure.

The 70-year-old former movie mogul is already serving a 23-year sentence for a rape and sexual assault conviction in New York. Lacking any forensic evidence or eyewitness accounts of assaults Weinstein’s accusers said happened from 2005 to 2013, the case in California hinged heavily on the stories and credibility of the four women at the center of the charges.

Supreme Court temporarily blocks lifting of asylum restrictions

The Supreme Court is temporarily blocking an order that would lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers. But it is leaving open the prospect of lifting the restrictions by Wednesday.

The order Monday by Chief Justice John Roberts comes as conservative states are pushing to keep limits on asylum seekers that were put in place during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. They are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort before the limits are set to expire.

FBI: Steep climb tracked in teens targeted by online ‘sextortion’

An explosive increase in teenage boys targeted online and extorted for money after being tricked into sending explicit pictures of themselves has the FBI sounding a public-safety alarm.

Justice Department officials say at least 3,000 teens and children have been victims of the schemes that are connected to more than a dozen suicides this year, a scale not seen before.

The FBI said it was issuing the national public safety alert now since kids may be spending more time online as schools close for winter break.

Canadian man accused of killing five had feud with condo board

A 73-year-old man who had a long-running dispute with his condo board in a suburb near Toronto killed five people, including three board members, after he claimed the building’s electrical room was making him sick.

Police said Francesco Velli fatally shot three men and two women and also wounded a sixth person on Sunday in Vaughan, Ontario. The sixth person, a 66-year-old woman, was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

The police chief said Velli and the victims all lived just north of Toronto.

Saudi-Iran talks said to have stalled over protests in Iran

Multiple Iraqi officials have told The Associated Press that Baghdad-mediated talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia have come to a halt.

They say this is largely because of Tehran’s claims that Saudi Arabia has played a role in alleged foreign incitement of mass anti-government protests that erupted in September in Iran. Iranian leaders have also accused other countries and foreign groups of involvement but have not presented evidence for those claims.

The Saudi-Iran talks had been lauded as a breakthrough in easing regional tensions.