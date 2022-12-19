20221220_NAT_PERSON

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have settled their defamation lawsuits following a high-profile trial earlier this year in which the former couple accused each other of physical and verbal abuse.

Heard announced the settlement Monday on social media.

Depp’s camp said the deal includes a $1 million payment from her to him to settle all financial claims.

Depp’s lawyers said he will donate that money to charity.

In a post Monday on Instagram, Heard said the decision to settle was difficult.

“I never chose this,” she wrote. “I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward.”

***

British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson said Monday he is “horrified to have caused so much hurt” with a scathing column about Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, that attracted a flood of complaints.

Clarkson, who hosts motoring show “The Grand Tour” on Amazon, wrote in tabloid newspaper The Sun that he hated the former Meghan Markle “on a cellular level” and dreamed of her being paraded naked through British towns “while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

Media watchdog the Independent Press Standards Organization said it had received more than 12,000 complaints about the column by Monday — close to the total number of complaints it received in all of 2021.

The column was removed from The Sun’s website.