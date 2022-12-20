20221221_NAT_BRIEFS

Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ new spending bill

Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their insurance plans by April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday.

The legislation will sunset a requirement of the COVID public health emergency that the Biden administration has been under mounting pressure to end.

The federal government prohibited states from booting people off the program with the public health emergency still in effect. Twenty-five Republican governors objected to that rule in a letter sent to the president Monday.

Pole killed fighting in Ukraine buried as hero of two nations

A Polish man who died fighting in Ukraine was buried back home in his native soil, with weeping mourners praising him as a hero of two nations. On Tuesday, Daniel Sztyber, a 35-year-old from Warsaw, lay in a coffin covered in Poland’s white-and-red flag, and was mourned by his parents and sister, by childhood friends, by aging veterans of World War II and young Ukrainians draped in their nation’s flag.

U.S. says Taliban released two Americans in ‘goodwill gesture’

The Taliban have released two American detainees held in Afghanistan. That’s according to State Department spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday. Price called the release an apparent goodwill gesture on the part of the Taliban.

The Biden administration is not confirming the identities of the two Americans, or giving any details of their detention in Afghanistan. A senior administration official said the two will soon be reunited with their families.

The U.S. does not formally recognize Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, who took power from a U.S.-backed government after U.S. forces withdrew in 2021.

Eight teen girls are charged with murder in Toronto stabbing death

Toronto police say eight teenage girls who apparently met on social media have been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old man. Investigators allege that the girls assaulted and stabbed the man downtown early Sunday morning.

Police said medics took the man to a hospital, where he died. The girls were arrested near the scene of the attack, according to police. Three of them are 13 years old, three are 14 and two are 16.

Detective Sgt. Terry Browne of the Toronto Police Service Homicide Squad said the girls got into an altercation earlier in the night in that area.

NTSB finds 119 deaths while using electric bikes, e-scooters

At least 119 people died while riding electric scooters or e-bikes from 2017 through 2021. That’s according to a study by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board released Tuesday.

The agency investigates traffic crashes but has no regulatory authority. It used its research to call for better data collection on so-called micro-mobility deaths and injuries. Multiple government agencies have jurisdiction over e-scooters and e-bikes.

The NTSB recommended they all gather data to create a more accurate picture of how many people are hurt or killed.