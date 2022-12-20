20221221_NAT_PERSON

Rapper and actor Common has made his Broadway debut in the play “Between Riverside and Crazy” and what he sees from the stage is exciting: a multi-cultural audience hanging on to every word.

“It really expresses New York. It captures New York life, human beings. No one is all good. No one is all bad. But in New York you see the blend and integration of so many different types of people and nationalities. And it’s just natural,” he said Monday at the play’s official opening.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Stephen Adly Guirgis stars Stephen McKinley Henderson, who plays a former New York City police officer whose 30-year career ended after being shot by a white rookie cop. Common plays his ex-con son struggling to do right by his father.

***

Musician Terry Hall, who helped create of the defining sounds of post-punk Britain as lead singer of The Specials, has died. He was 63.

The band announced late Monday that Hall had died after a brief illness. It called him “our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.”

Hall joined the band that would become The Specials in the English Midlands city of Coventry in the late 1970s, a time of racial tension, economic gloom and urban unrest. With its mix of Black and white members and Jamaica-influenced style of sharp suits and porkpie hats, the band became leaders of the anti-racist 2 Tone ska revival movement.

The band’s most iconic song is the melancholy, menacing “Ghost Town,” which topped the U.K. music charts in the summer of 1981 as Britain’s cities were erupting in riots.