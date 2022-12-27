20221228_NAT_BRIEFS

U.N. urges the Taliban on women’s rights

The U.N. Security Council and the U.N. human rights chief have decried increasing restrictions on women’s rights in Afghanistan, urging the country’s Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately. The rights chief pointed Tuesday to “terrible consequences” of a decision to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations.

Last week, Taliban authorities stopped university education for women, sparking international outrage and demonstrations in Afghan cities. On Saturday, they announced the exclusion of women from NGO work.

Biden heads to Virgin Islands for New Year’s

President Joe Biden is heading to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands to enjoy some downtime and warmer weather and to ring in the new year with family. St. Croix is a place that’s very familiar to the president. He’s been vacationing on the island at least since he was vice president.

The visit this week will be Biden’s first as president. He is scheduled to depart Washington on Tuesday and remain on the island through Jan. 2. Biden is traveling with his wife, first lady Jill Biden.

Bill forcing feds to fix prison cams is now law

President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul outdated security systems and fix broken surveillance cameras. This comes after rampant episodes of staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths.

The bipartisan Prison Camera Reform Act, which passed the Senate last year and the House on Dec. 14, requires the Bureau of Prisons to evaluate and enhance security camera, radio and public address systems at its 122 facilities.

The agency must submit a report to Congress within three months detailing deficiencies and a plan to make needed upgrades. Those upgrades are required within three years.

Required army service extended in Taiwan

Taiwan will extend its compulsory military service from four months to a year starting in 2024. It’s one of the major steps the self-governed island is taking to address military, diplomatic and trade pressure from China.

President Tsai Ing-wen announced a comprehensive set of policies Tuesday that aim to revamp overall training for the military and strengthen the island’s reserves forces. The longer service applies to men born after 2005, and will start on Jan. 1, 2024.

The U.S. welcomed the conscription, saying it underscores Taiwan’s commitment to self-defense.

Lake owes $33K in fees from failed challenge

A judge has ordered Kari Lake, the Republican who lost the Arizona governor’s race, to pay $33,000 in fees for witnesses who helped defend officials against Lake’s failed challenge of her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs. But Judge Peter Thompson rejected a request for hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees for the attorneys who defended the officials.

On Tuesday, Thompson declined to impose sanctions against Lake and her lawyers, saying Lake’s failure to prove her case doesn’t mean that her claims were groundless. On Saturday, Thompson dismissed Lake’s election challenge. She plans to appeal.