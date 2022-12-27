20221228_NAT_PERSON

Cher took to Twitter on Christmas to share the glitzy engagement-like ring her (much younger) boyfriend gifted her.

“THERE R NO WORDS, ” the “Believe” singer, 76, captioned a blurry snap of the pear-shaped diamond.

The burgeoning relationship between Cher and Alexander Edwards, 36, came to the public’s attention early last month when the two were holding hands in matching get-ups, People reported.

***

The drummer and founding member of rock band Modest Mouse, Jeremiah Green, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, according to a family member.

Green’s mother Carol Namatame, announced her son’s diagnosis on Christmas Day on Facebook.

“Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer,” Namatame wrote. “He is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

On Monday, Marco Collins, a popular rock radio DJ, shared that Green had pulled out of the band’s tour to undergo chemotherapy treatments.

Green is a founding member of Modest Mouse, which formed just outside of Seattle in 1992.