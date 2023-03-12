Torches, toddlers, tacos and techno: There was a little something for everyone at this year’s Shamrock the Block Festival.

Billed as a cure for cabin fever, the festival drew thousands of Richmonders. Some arrived in green, and some even in lederhosen, to the multi-block street party’s new turf in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood.

On a half-mile stretch of road behind the Movieland complex, organizers made good on their promise of “more block to rock,” expanding the festival in its new location, event organizer Mike Murphy said.

Guests said they were pleased.

“We love it, it’s like spring has finally come!” said attendee Susan Williams. Williams and friend Susan Meador came in full St. Patrick’s day regalia — wigs included.

Meador wore her outfit with pride.

“I’m only a quarter Irish but I own that quarter today,” said Meador. “Of course I had to keep it a little understated.”

This year’s festival, at an estimated 55,000 attendees, shows how much the tradition has grown since its inception in 2006. At the time, Shamrock the Block was held in Shockoe Bottom, with fewer vendors and acts.

Saturday’s festival saw scores of vendors, including local crafts, food trucks from area restaurants and — of course — several beer tents where festival hosts could play semicompetitive games like “Flip Cup”.

Murphy said the event is built around welcoming in the warm weather.

“We never really wanted it to be an Irish-themed festival. It was more about being the first festival after winter,” said Murphy. “You get out of the house for the first time in the spring; people are ready to go and excited to be out.”

Murphy is a managing partner with Three One One Productions, which also puts on the St. Benedict Oktoberfest and the Carytown Watermelon festival.

In 2014, the festival moved from Shockoe Bottom to Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Scott’s Addition. This year, it was moved again to its larger location on West Leigh Street, said Murphy.

“We really just moved around the corner. And our slogan this year, ‘Even more block to rock,’” said Murphy.

Murphy said this year Three One One Productions tried to expand food offerings outside of standard carnival fare. It proved a challenge to get restaurants on board, as they are not always accustomed to the demands of a high-volume street festival.

“We’re really trying to improve our food game to reflect the Richmond landscape,” Murphy said. “This is the first year we’re really focusing on that.”

Musically, the street festival’s main stage hosted three acts. The day began with Richmond-based psychedelic rock band JBB, followed by performers Zip 9 and closed out by 80s tribute band Totally Random in the early evening slot.

