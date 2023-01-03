20230104_NAT_BRIEFS

EU, Beijing heading for collision over China’s COVID crisis

The European Union and China are moving closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis. Beijing vehemently rejects travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose and which could be expanded over the coming days.

An EU offer of help that includes vaccine donations was also slapped down by China on Tuesday. Instead, Beijing insisted the situation was “under control” and that it had medical provisions “in adequate supply.” And as the 27-nation bloc moved closer to imposing some sort of restrictions on travelers from China, Beijing threatened countermeasures.

The EU wants to take some sort of joint action to ensure incoming passengers from China would not transmit any potential new variants to the continent.

Biden to renominate Garcetti, others as new Senate begins

President Joe Biden started the new Senate session Tuesday by resubmitting 85 nominations that fell short last year. That’s according to a White House official.

The most high-profile nominee is Eric Garcetti, the former Los Angeles mayor who has been shadowed by a controversy over sexual harassment. Biden wants Garcetti to serve as ambassador to India. The White House official spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the upcoming announcement.

Garcetti was originally nominated several months after Biden took office, but never received a vote of the full Senate. He has faced accusations of turning a blind eye to misconduct by a top aide in his mayor’s office. Garcetti has repeatedly denied being aware of the allegations.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sworn in for second term

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in to a second term as he considers a potential run for president in 2024.

The ceremony took place Tuesday after Florida’s three independently elected Cabinet members were sworn in. He took his oath in front of the state’s historic Capitol, where the main street through the city was renamed Ron DeSantis Way for the day.

DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor and Democratic congressman, by more than 29 percentage points in November. It was a huge blowout in a state known for close elections, and other Republicans on the statewide ballot won by similar margins.

An account of Benedict’s papacy to be sealed in his coffin

The Vatican says a written account of the history-making papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be placed alongside his body in his coffin for burial Wednesday.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people filed through St. Peter’s Basilica to view his body Tuesday as it lay in state for a second day. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni gave details of the final rituals for the first pope in six centuries to resign.

Before the coffin is sealed, a one-page account of his nearly eight-year papacy will be placed inside, along with coins minted during his reign. Pope Francis will lead the funeral Mass for Benedict in St. Peter’s Square.