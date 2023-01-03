20230104_NAT_PERSON

Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, Nev., according to the city’s mayor.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said the 51-year-old “Avengers” star was trying to help a stranded car outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain on New Year’s Day when he was run over by his own vehicle. The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries.

“He was helping someone stranded in the snow,” Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal on Monday night. She said she and the actor are friends and that she was called about the accident shortly after it happened Sunday morning near the Mt. Rose Highway that connects Reno to Lake Tahoe.

“He is always helping others,” she said.

***

Ana de Armas, Billy Porter and Quentin Tarantino are set to add some star power to next week’s Golden Globes.

They’ll be among the big-name presenters at the Jan. 10 awards show at The Beverly Hilton in Southern California, organizers announced Tuesday.

Tracy Morgan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Colman Domingo, Ana Gasteyer, Natasha Lyonne, Niecy Nash-Betts and Nicole Byer will also present awards at the ceremony honoring the year’s best in film and television.

The Golden Globes return to NBC this year after the network dropped coverage of the 2022 show due to controversies surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the event. The HPFA didn’t have a single Black member, the Los Angeles Times reported in 2021.