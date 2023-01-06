20230107_NAT_PERSON

Al Roker made his return to NBC’s “Today” show on Friday morning after a two-month hiatus as he underwent treatments and surgery for blood clots and internal bleeding.

“I’m sorry, but the tears are already flowing,” Savannah Guthrie, the show’s co-host, said at the top of the show, her voice shaking with a smile. “Al Roker is back!”

Roker walked on set at the Rockefeller Plaza studio to embrace Guthrie and co-host Hoda Kotb. His wife, Deborah Roberts, an ABC News correspondent, joined the show later and shared more details of how grave her husband’s condition had been.

“It’s not lost on us that this is a major, major thing for Al to be here,” Roberts said. “He is a living, breathing miracle. He really is. And I have to say, I’m not overstating it — I don’t think — Al was a very, very, very sick man. And I think most people did not know that.”

Roberts said Roker’s condition was “a medical mystery” for a couple of weeks before a medical team at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital was able to find blood clots in his lungs and legs, which might have started when Roker had COVID-19 in September, and internal bleeding in his ulcers.

The treatments included a major surgery that removed Roker’s gallbladder and a section of his colon. “I lost half my blood,” said Roker, 68.

***

Daniel Barenboim on Friday announced his resignation as the general music director of Berlin’s Staatsoper, a job that he has held for more than three decades, saying that his health has become too poor to carry on.

The renowned conductor and pianist, who turned 80 in November, has been in the post since 1992. In a statement issued by the Staatsoper, he said he will step down on Jan. 31.

“Unfortunately, my health has deteriorated significantly in the past year,” he said. “I can no longer deliver the performance that is rightly demanded of a general music director.”