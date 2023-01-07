20230108_NAT_BRIEFS

Iran executes 2 more men detained amid protests

Iran says it has executed two men convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy.

Iran’s judiciary identified those executed Saturday as Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini. That makes it four men known to have been executed since the demonstrations began in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody.

The judiciary’s Mizan news agency said the men had been convicted of killing a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s volunteer Basij force in the city of Karaj outside of Tehran.

Thousands of Israelis protest new government’s policies

Thousands of Israelis are protesting plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government that opponents say threaten democracy and freedoms. The protesters gathered in the central city of Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, days after the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country’s 74-year history was sworn in.

The protest was led by left-wing and Arab members of the Israeli parliament known as Knesset. They say plans by the new Cabinet will hinder the judicial system and widen societal gaps. They are criticizing Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who recently unveiled the government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country’s Supreme Court.

Protesters also called for peace and co-existence between Jews and Arabs in the country.

Subway train collision in Mexico City kills 1, injures 57

Authorities in Mexico City say two subway trains collided between stations, killing at least one person and injuring 57. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter that Saturday’s accident happened on Line 3 of the capital’s Metro system. Officials haven’t given any details of what caused the crash.

Sheinbaum initially reported one death and 16 injuries. But officials later raised the number of injured to 41, and then to 57. In May 2021, an elevated section of Mexico City’s subway system collapsed, causing 26 deaths and injuring nearly 100 people.

U.K. leader calls crisis meeting over struggling health system

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is gathering government ministers, medics and health service managers in 10 Downing St. for talks aimed at fixing a health care crisis that has seen thousands of patients stranded outside overflowing hospitals.

The government said it was “bringing together the best minds from the health and care sectors to help share knowledge and practical solutions.” But the opposition Labour Party dismissed the gathering as “a talking shop.”

Britain’s health system faces an inferno of pressures, including rising demand for care after pandemic restrictions were eased; a surge in flu and other winter viruses; and staff shortages. That has led to long waits for ambulances and emergency care in many areas.