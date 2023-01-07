20230108_NAT_PERSON

Without a TV show, starry red carpet, host, press or even a livestream, the Golden Globe Awards were in chaos last year after scandal broke over lack of diversity, accusations of sexism, and ethical and financial lapses among members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The doling out of statues was reduced to a 90-minute private event with no celebrities present at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Winners were announced on Twitter, often without specifying what project a person had won for.

But after dumping the telecast in the aftermath of a damaging expose by the Los Angeles Times, NBC will put the battered 80-year-old Globes back on the air Tuesday under a one-year deal.

The Globes’ embattled controllers dug deep into the work of implementing reforms. But German journalist Helen Hoehne, who took over as head of the HFPA 16 months ago, said it’s not over by far.

“We always said when we started this journey that it would be ongoing and that it would take some time,” Hoehne said.

***

Allies of Britain’s royal family pushed back Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in “Spare,” his book that paints the monarchy as a cold and callous institution that failed to nurture or support him.

British newspapers and websites brimmed with quotes from unnamed “royal insiders,” rebutting Harry’s accusations. Journalist Jonathan Dimbleby, a biographer and friend of King Charles III, said the revelations were the type “that you’d expect ... from a sort of B-list celebrity” and that the king would be pained by them as he acts as head of state.

“I think he will think this gets in the way,” Dimbleby told the BBC.