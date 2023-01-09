20230110_NAT_BRIEFS

DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center

The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute.

Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber says “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered as Biden’s personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center, where the president kept an office after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his 2020 presidential campaign in 2019. The documents were found on Nov. 2, 2022.

Georgia grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election

The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. The judge overseeing the panel issued an order Monday dissolving the special grand jury.

The order says the grand jurors completed a final report and that a majority of the county’s superior court judges voted to dissolve the special grand jury. It heard from dozens of witnesses, including numerous close Trump associates, and the case is among several around the country that threaten legal peril for the former president as he seeks a second term in 2024.

Albuquerque police ID potential links between some shootings

Authorities in New Mexico’s largest city say they have found evidence of gunfire at the home of another elected official in early December. Monday’s announcement by Albuquerque police brings the number of officials who have reported gunfire at or near their homes or officers over recent weeks to six.

Police Chief Harold Medina says investigators have identified potential connections between some of the shootings but he didn’t provide details. While authorities have warned about the potential for violence and attacks on government officials and buildings around the U.S., Albuquerque has been struggling to address violent crime and back-to-back years of record killings.

Public safety and gun control are expected to be among the issues tackled during the upcoming legislative session.

Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests

Pope Francis has broken his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran. He has denounced the recourse to the death penalty there and elsewhere. And he seemingly legitimized the protests as demonstrations “demanding greater respect for the dignity of women.”

Francis made the comments Monday in an annual speech to ambassadors accredited to the Vatican, a foreign policy speech outlining the areas of greatest concern for the Holy See. In his remarks, Francis linked the Vatican’s opposition to abortion to its opposition to the death penalty, saying both are a violation of the fundamental right to life.

Francis has changed church teaching on the death penalty, ruling it is “inadmissible” in all circumstances.