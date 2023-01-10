20230111_NAT_BRIEFS

Trump executive Weisselberg gets five-month sentence

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail for dodging taxes. A judge imposed the punishment Tuesday at a court hearing in New York City. The longtime executive for Donald Trump’s family company has also paid $2 million in taxes, penalties and interest.

Weisselberg was promised the five-month sentence in August when he agreed to plead guilty to 15 tax crimes.

China halts visas for Japan, South Korea in COVID spat

Chinese embassies have suspended issuing new visas for South Koreans and Japanese in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 testing requirements recently imposed by those countries on travelers from China. The embassies in Tokyo and Seoul announced the suspensions Tuesday in brief online notices.

The notice from the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said the ban would continue until South Korea lifts its “discriminatory entry measures” against China. The Chinese government threatened last week to retaliate against countries that had announced new virus testing requirements for travelers from China.

Court again weighs tossing marathon bomber’s sentence

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s attorney has urged a federal appeals court to throw out the 29-year-old’s death sentence because of juror misconduct claims just months after it was revived by the nation’s highest court.

Tsarnaev is making a renewed push to avoid execution after the Supreme Court last year reinstated the death sentence imposed on him for his role in the bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders sworn in as Arkansas governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been sworn in as Arkansas’ 47th governor, and the first woman to hold the office her father once held. The former White House press secretary took the oath of office Tuesday in the state House of Representatives.

The 40-year-old Republican portrayed herself as part of a new generation of leaders . Sanders won the election last year after focusing heavily on national issues and her work for former President Donald Trump. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as governor for more than a decade.

Capitol riot far-right internet personality gets 60 days

A far-right internet personality who streamed live video while he stormed the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to two months of imprisonment for joining the mob’s attack on the building. Anthime Gionet is known as “Baked Alaska” to his social media followers.

Gionet declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden sentenced him on Tuesday to 60 days behind bars followed by two years of probation. He had faced a maximum of six months and pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building