21st century inventions

Capsule endoscopy was first used to treat patients in 2001. For this treatment, the patient swallows a tiny, wireless camera the size of a typical pill. This method gives doctors a noninvasive way of examining the digestive system in order to establish any potential issues such as internal bleeding, irritation, inflammation or cancerous tumors.

One of the most visited sites online didn’t even exist until 2001. Wikipedia, the free internet-based encyclopedia, has an open-source style with no organization that controls editing. The site uses a collaborative software known as wiki that facilitates the creation and development of articles. Although some problems have called attention to the site’s editorial process, they have done little to lessen public use of the resource.

The iPod was a revolutionary device as it remodeled how people listen to music. This portable media player promised to overshadow the clunky design and low storage capacity of MP3 players introduced in the mid-1990s. But it was iTunes that set in motion the digital music industry. And while neither the iPod or iTunes are still widely used (since Apple killed the latter), their legacy lives on in everything from the iPhone to Spotify to Pandora.

Artificial hearts are mechanical devices connected to the actual heart or implanted in the chest to assist or substitute a heart that is failing. Abiomed is the company that developed a robot heart called AbioCor. This is a self-contained unit with the exception of a wireless battery pack that is attached to the wrist. AbioCor is made of plastic and titanium. In 2001, Robert Tools became the first person to receive an artificial heart.

When credit card chips are tapped to make a payment, the data security technology known as tokenization has been used. This technology enhances security by replacing sensitive data with a randomized number, known as a token. This is used only once per transaction and has no value to would-be hackers and identity thieves. Social media site classmates.com was reportedly the first to use tokenization in 2001. Tokenization is also used as a way to prevent hackers from interfering with driverless cars.

Smartphones, tablets and smartwatches are just some of the devices that use touchscreen technology. Their ease of use and popularity are largely due to advances achieved in the 21st century. Scientists have worked on touchscreen-based interfaces since the 1960s, developing systems for flight-crew navigation and high-end cars, but it wasn’t until 2002 that then-Microsoft CEO Bill Gates introduced one of the first tablets with touchscreen functionality, integrating it into commercial systems.

The early years of the millennia brought an innovation in family planning. The birth control patch was first released in the United States in 2002 and has made it easier for women to prevent unintended pregnancies. The plastic patch contains the same estrogen and progesterone hormones found in birth control pills and delivers them in the same manner as nicotine patches do to help people quit tobacco products.

In 2003, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, created a robotic device that attaches to the lower back to increase strength in humans. Since then, the demand for wearable exoskeletons for physical rehabilitation has continued to increase. They help people with mobility issues (particularly lower-body paralysis) and are also being used in factories. Ford Motor Co., for example, has used an exoskeleton vest that helps automobile assemblers with repetitive tasks in order to lessen the wear and tear on their shoulders and arms.