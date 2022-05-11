21st century inventions

The world’s most popular email service that is now used by more than a billion people didn’t launch until 2004. Gmail was the first true landmark service to emerge from Google since the search engine debuted in 1998. Gmail’s advanced features dominated over the other main free webmail services of that time, Hotmail and Yahoo Mail. Its storage capacity of 1 GB was 500 times what Microsoft’s Hotmail offered at the time. The new email service also had a fast interface and instant search.

Early forms of social media paved the way for the current giant Facebook. Originally launched in 2004 solely for Harvard college students, the site was opened to anyone over the age of 13 in 2006. It is now the largest social media platform in the world with more than 2.9 billion users. Today, the company is one of the richest in the world with a net worth of over $500 billion. Facebook, along with other social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, have become a part of many people’s everyday lives.

When video streaming first began, it was inefficient due to technological limitations. It was often accompanied with glitches, skips and pauses. That changed in 2002 with Adobe Flash, a plug-in technology that enabled a smooth streaming experience. In 2005, the first popular video streaming website, YouTube, was launched. The platform was bought by Google the following year and, by that time, YouTube had up to 100 million views a day. In 2010, the site made the transition from Flash to HTML for higher-quality streaming.

In 2005, 3D-lidar was invented. Like radars, which use radio waves to bounce off objects and determine their distance, lidar uses a laser pulse to do the same. Lidar is an acronym that stands for light detection and ranging and is also a blend of the words “light” and “radar.” The technology today is most often used in self-driving cars. By sending enough lasers in rotation, it can create a constantly updated high-resolution image map of the surrounding environment, giving autonomous vehicles real-time, 360-degree vision.

While less sophisticated variations have been around for decades, sleek, light e-readers are a fairly recent technological advancement. The original Amazon Kindle was released in 2007 and was considered a game changer. The readers use a technology called an e-ink or digital ink that uses very little energy. The popularity of e-readers has declined with the emergence of tablets and smartphones. But while other leading manufacturers have stopped selling e-readers, Amazon has expanded its offerings with newer models.

When the iPhone was released in 2007, it changed everything about mobile phones at the time. It had massive improvements in the quality of its display, battery power and sound. Other features included internet connectivity, text messaging and a built-in camera, which paved the way for the standard smartphone. There had been previous attempts to combine a phone and a computer, but the iPhone was the first that did it seamlessly. The idea took off quickly after that, and companies like BlackBerry and Samsung soon followed.

In 1999, Netflix began offering a service where subscribers chose DVDs to rent from their website, and the shows were then mailed to customers. It wasn’t until 2007 that Netflix began offering subscribers the option to stream movies and shows directly through the internet. In 2010, Netflix introduced a streaming-only plan that offered unlimited streaming service but no DVDs. By 2016, its streaming service was available in more than 190 countries and territories. Netflix now also creates original programming.

Augmented Reality (AR), in which digital graphics are overlaid onto live footage to convey information in real time, has been around for a while. But the first commercial AR application didn’t appear until 2008. AR was used in a print magazine advertisement and was one of the first marketing campaigns that allowed interaction with a digital model in real time. Smartphone apps like Pokémon Go and Snapchat filters are just two examples of recent AR applications. The technology is also used as a tool in manufacturing, health care, travel, fashion and education.

The idea of virtual currency came out after the economic crisis hit the world in 2008. People stopped trusting banks, and the idea of an unhackable online ledger system seemed to be the solution. Though there had been previous attempts at creating online currencies, bitcoin, which was invented in 2009, was the first established cryptocurrency. Mining is the process through which new bitcoins are created and transactions are recorded and verified on the blockchain. Today, there are thousands of different cryptocurrencies, some more popular than others.

Apple was the first major tech company to introduce a virtual assistant Siri for iOS, in 2011. Other digital assistants, such as Microsoft’s Cortana and Amazon’s Alexa, have since entered the market. The assistants gained another level of popularity when tech corporations launched smart speakers. Google Home and Amazon’s Echo can now be found in millions of homes, with an ever-growing range of applications, including smart home technology.

In 2012, researchers from the University of California, Berkeley and a separate team from Harvard, as well as the Broad Institute, independently discovered that the bacterial immune system known as CRISPR can be used as a gene-editing tool to make changes to an organism’s DNA. The discovery has the potential to eradicate major diseases by altering the genes in mice and mosquitoes to combat Lyme disease and malaria, but is also raising ethical questions about human gene editing such as for reproductive purposes.