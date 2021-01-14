$27 trillion and counting

At the end of World War II in 1946, the country saw its highest debt-to-GDP ratio of 106%. After the peak, debt levels gradually fell before plateauing in the 1970s. In 1974, the ratio hit a historic low of 23%.

Since 1980, ratios steadily rose before jumping sharply following 2007’s housing crisis and the subsequent financial meltdown.

The debt ceiling

Congress sets a ceiling on the national debt but raises it frequently. However, the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019 suspended the public debt limit through July 31, 2021. As a result, the debt limit will be whatever level the debt is on that day.

History

Governments have borrowed money to finance their spending for hundreds of years. Debt has been a part of this country’s operations since its inception.

Historically, the main reason to borrow money was to fight wars. After America gained independence in the Revolutionary War, the federal government agreed to take on individual states’ war debts as part of the unification of the former colonies.