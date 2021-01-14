$27 trillion and counting

What is the national debt?
The national debt is how much money the federal government owes its creditors. It consists of two types of debt: public and intragovernmental.
Debt held by the public is the money that the government owes to buyers of its bonds. Those buyers are the country’s citizens, international investors and foreign governments.
The second type of debt is intragovernmental, which is what the federal government owes to other government departments. It often funds government and citizens’ pensions. The U.S. Social Security retirement account is an example of intragovernmental debt.
The federal government adds to the debt whenever it spends more than it receives in revenue. Each year’s budget deficit gets added to the debt. Each budget surplus gets subtracted.
Federal debt per capita
If every American had to pay an equal portion of the current federal debt, each person would owe
$83,975
Deficit vs. debt
There is a difference between the federal government’s annual budget deficit and the outstanding federal debt. A budget deficit occurs when the federal government spends more than it earns. This excess spending is financed by borrowing from investors — both domestic and foreign.
The national debt is the net accumulation of the government’s annual budget deficits. It is the total amount of money that the government owes to its creditors.
Budget deficits are like individual trees, and the national debt is like the forest.
GDP
While the debt can be measured as a dollar amount, at face value, this number can be viewed as incomplete unless it is relatively compared to gross domestic product (GDP).
As a country’s economy grows, the amount of revenue a government can use to pay its debts grows as well. And a larger economy generally means the country’s capital markets will grow. This means that a country’s ability to pay off debt, and the effect that debt might have on the country’s economy, is dependent on how large the debt is as a proportion of the overall economy.
When the national debt is compared to GDP, it is called the debt-to-GDP ratio and is usually measured as a percentage.
A World Bank study found that countries whose debt-to-GDP ratios exceed
77%
for prolonged periods of time experience significant slowdowns in economic growth. The debt-to-GDP ratio at the end of fiscal year 2020 was
100.1%.
At the end of World War II in 1946, the country saw its highest debt-to-GDP ratio of 106%. After the peak, debt levels gradually fell before plateauing in the 1970s. In 1974, the ratio hit a historic low of 23%.
Since 1980, ratios steadily rose before jumping sharply following 2007’s housing crisis and the subsequent financial meltdown.
The debt ceiling
Congress sets a ceiling on the national debt but raises it frequently. However, the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019 suspended the public debt limit through July 31, 2021. As a result, the debt limit will be whatever level the debt is on that day.
History
Governments have borrowed money to finance their spending for hundreds of years. Debt has been a part of this country’s operations since its inception.
Historically, the main reason to borrow money was to fight wars. After America gained independence in the Revolutionary War, the federal government agreed to take on individual states’ war debts as part of the unification of the former colonies.
But politicians argued over the nation carrying debt. Federalists favored a stronger central government. They established a national bank and argued that debt could be a useful way of fueling the economy. Their opponents, most notably Thomas Jefferson, felt that these policies favored elites at the expense of rural Americans and saw the debt as a source of shame.
Debt reaches $0
On Jan. 8, 1835, President Andrew Jackson achieved his goal of entirely paying off America’s national debt. It was the only time in U.S. history that the national debt stood at zero. It also precipitated one of the worst financial crises in American history.
Panic of 1837: A bank run and the subsequent depression tanked the U.S. economy. This forced the federal government to begin borrowing again.
The U.S. has been in debt ever since. The debt skyrocketed during the Civil War but was nearly paid off by the early 20th century. It ballooned again with the onset of World War I.
COVID-19
The current pandemic has lead to widespread quarantines and shutdowns, drastically lowering government revenue. Large stimulus and relief expenditures have also contributed to an increase in spending.
Around the world, COVID-19 has forced governments to borrow and spend at an unprecedented rate. Between April 2020 and June 2020, America alone borrowed $3 trillion. This is the largest amount borrowed in a single quarter since records began.
What can grow debt
Social Security: Limited incoming cash due to fewer contributing workers and more outgoing cash due to the increasing number of retirees and longer life spans make Social Security a large component of the national debt.
Health care: Health care spending takes up roughly a quarter of government spending.
Tax cuts: Since individual income taxes are the biggest contributor to the government’s revenues, tax cuts can grow the national debt.
Wars: Continued involvement in wars in Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and Afghanistan have cost the U.S. around $5.9 trillion since 2001.
Ways to reduce debt
Monetization: A country could simply create as much currency as it owes; however, this can lead to inflation or even hyperinflation.
Interest rate manipulation: Low interest rates can stimulate the economy and generate tax revenue, which in turn lowers the national debt.
Spending cuts: Cutting spending can reduce debt, but if it’s done during a severe economic downturn, it could also damage the economy.
Raise taxes: Raising taxes can lower debt but can be politically difficult.
Bailout: A number of countries have been given debt bailouts, either by the IMF or by the EU. These bailouts often come with harsh reforms on a country’s economy.