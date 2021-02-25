3/1 Metro Biz Index
State police transitioning to all SUV patrol fleet after sedans the agency used since 2012 were discontinued
The familiar silver-gray-and-blue police sedans driven by state troopers on Virginia’s roads are being phased out, perhaps for good, as the de…
Pamela O’Berry, Chesterfield County’s longest-serving Black judge, has lost her bid for a third, six-year term after two of the county’s three…
A Black-owned Washington media company is teaming with the owner of a potential rival to propose a $517 million casino resort and live music t…
Walgreens to begin COVID vaccinations in Va. on Thursday, promises equitable access to high-risk communities
Starting Thursday, Walgreens will join CVS Health in offering COVID-19 vaccinations at some of its pharmacies for Virginians who meet the criteria.
The casino sweepstakes has blown wide open in Richmond, with at least four major casino resort projects proposed on some of the most prominent…
After months of disagreement, the Virginia Republican Party’s governing body agreed Tuesday night on a method to nominate statewide candidates…
Enjoli Moon was working at Croaker’s Spot two decades ago when she noticed a vignette portrait of a Black man in the foyer of the restaurant, …
Lowe's planning 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center in Hanover; neighbors worried about traffic and other issues
Home improvements retailer Lowe’s is planning to put a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center on the site of the former Camptown Races pr…
The cleanup unfolded on a day when First Lady Jill Biden was touring the Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center, a few blocks away. A widely shared post circulating on social media late Wednesday drew a link between Biden’s visit and what happened at the Coliseum.
Five cases of an inflammatory syndrome that afflicts young people weeks after a coronavirus infection have been found in the Richmond area. Mo…