3/12 Nation Briefs

Oct. trial set for man in Wis. parade deaths

A judge on Friday set an October trial date for a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year.

Darrell Brooks Jr. has pleaded not guilty to more than 70 charges, including six homicide counts in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in downtown Waukesha.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Darow scheduled Brooks’ trial to begin Oct. 3 and run through Oct. 28.

Prosecutors told her they would likely need five to seven days to present their case. Brooks’ attorneys said they didn’t know how much time they would need.

Darow acknowledged during the hearing that she knows the father of one of the people who were killed. She said her family has hired him in the past to perform legal work for them, he donated $500 to her judicial campaign, and she offered him her condolences after the parade via text messages.

She said she hasn’t interacted with him since those texts and pledged to officiate the case impartially.

Super Mario park will open in Calif. in 2023

The first U.S. theme park built around characters from the Nintendo video game universe will open outside of Los Angeles next year, Universal Studios Hollywood announced Thursday.

Super Nintendo World, which represents a partnership with the Japanese video game giant and Comcast Corp., will sit in an expanded section of the Universal park that features Super Mario characters like Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach.

A news release promises “a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas.”

The first Super Nintendo World opened in March 2021 at Universal Studios Japan, in Osaka. The Japanese version offers real-life Mario Kart racing and a treasure hunt with Yoshi.

A review from the Verge called the park a “gleefully surreal experience that pushes surprising technological boundaries.”

Visitors walk through a tunnel decorated as a green “warp pipe” and into a world featuring life-size coins, blocks and bad guys like Goombas and Piranha Plants.

Universal reportedly spent $580 million on the park.

Fla. woman charged in ‘hugging bandit’ case

Florida officers said a “hugging bandit” was hugging older men and helping herself to their wallets.

The Clearwater Police Department arrested Kathy Stevens, 65, on Thursday, according to a post from the police department.

She faces more than a dozen charges from various law enforcement agencies around the Tampa Bay area.

Police said Stevens approached men, pretending to know them, hugged them, then she’d “help herself to their wallets and credit cards.”

Clearwater police have four pending cases against her, according to the Facebook post.

Stevens is in Pinellas County Jail awaiting trial for charges, including fraudulent use of personal information, robbery by sudden snatching, unlawful possession of someone else’s identification and unauthorized use of a credit card.