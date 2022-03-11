3/12 Personalities

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, who recently recovered from COVID-19, will not attend a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey next week.

The palace said Friday that the 95-year-old monarch has asked her eldest son, Prince Charles, to represent her at Monday’s service celebrating Britain and the international grouping based around its former colonies.

The palace said the queen plans to continue with other scheduled engagements next week, including in-person audiences.

The queen tested positive for COVID on Feb. 20 and was said to have mild symptoms. She returned to in-person engagements this week, meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday and later meeting the head of Britain’s armed forces.

***

Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children’s lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died Thursday. He was 81.

His wife, Carol Delgado, told The Associated Press that Emilio Delgado died from the blood cancer multiple myeloma at their home in New York.

As Luis, Delgado, a Mexican American, got to play an ordinary, non-stereotypical Latino character at a time when such depictions were few and far between on TV. That changed with “Sesame Street,” where a diverse cast interacted with a diverse group of children, along with Jim Henson creations Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Elmo and Grover.

***

Bobbie Nelson, the older sister of country music legend Willie Nelson, died Thursday, her family said. She was 91.

An original member of the Willie Nelson and Family Band, Bobbie Nelson played piano for more than 50 years with her brother. A cause and location of her death were not released.