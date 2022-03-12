3/13 Nation Briefs

Uber charging new fuel fee for rides

Citing record-high prices for gasoline, Uber is charging customers a new fuel fee to help offset costs for ride-hail and delivery drivers.

The temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location, the company announced Friday.

It will take effect on Wednesday. All the money will go directly to drivers, San Francisco-based Uber said. The surcharge will be in effect for at least 60 days, after which Uber said it will assess the situation.

The surcharges are based on the average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state, Uber said.

As Russia’s war in Ukraine has intensified, U.S. gas prices have reached record levels. The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 a gallon this week as President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil, gas and coal in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

The amount of U.S. gasoline in storage fell last week as demand starts to increase with summer approaching. The increase in gas demand and the lower trend in inventories also are contributing to rising prices at the pump.

A spokesperson for Uber rival Lyft didn’t immediately respond to a question Saturday on whether it was considering a similar move.

Arrest made in overdoses of cadets

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — Police have made an arrest in connection with fentanyl overdoses that involved five cadets of the U.S. Military Academy at a Florida vacation home during spring break.

The Wilton Manors Police Department said six men and a woman overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine and were taken to hospitals on Thursday.

Authorities said late Friday that they have made an arrest but did not offer more specifics about the person’s identity. Florida officials have only identified the patients as college students from the state of New York. However, a spokeswoman from the U.S. Military Academy said Saturday that five West Point cadets were involved and four of them were transported to the hospital.

A West Point official told The Associated Press on Friday that two of the cadets involved were football players, and one of them was hospitalized.

Mich. election official accused of tampering

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the August 2020 primary.

Kathy Funk also is charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general’s office said late Friday. Both charges are felonies punishable by up to five years in prison upon conviction. Funk faces arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court.

Funk was Flint Township’s clerk when authorities allege she purposely broke a seal on a ballot container, according to the attorney general’s office. Under Michigan law, that prevented votes inside the container from being counted in an anticipated recount.

Funk oversaw the August 2020 election in the township, about 70 miles northwest of Detroit.