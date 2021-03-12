3/13 Nation Briefs

U.S. resumes aid in effort to help Yemen

The United States announced a resumption of aid to Yemen’s rebel-held north on Friday to fight a looming famine as the country’s nearly 6-year-old war grinds on. U.N. officials warned that a blockade of fuel deliveries to a main port was heightening the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The aid concern came as President Joe Biden’s envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, expressed frustration at the country’s Houthi rebels, saying they were focusing on fighting to capture more territory while an international and regional diplomatic push was underway to end the conflict.

Las Vegas closing in on victims memorial

LAS VEGAS — More than 5,100 responses have come in to a panel planning a permanent memorial to the 2017 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that became the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

Ahead of a deadline on Sunday, Clark County officials said a questionnaire about the massacre has drawn lots of ideas about where a memorial should be located and other issues.