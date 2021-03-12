3/13 Nation Briefs

U.S. resumes aid in effort to help Yemen
The United States announced a resumption of aid to Yemen’s rebel-held north on Friday to fight a looming famine as the country’s nearly 6-year-old war grinds on. U.N. officials warned that a blockade of fuel deliveries to a main port was heightening the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
The aid concern came as President Joe Biden’s envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, expressed frustration at the country’s Houthi rebels, saying they were focusing on fighting to capture more territory while an international and regional diplomatic push was underway to end the conflict.
Las Vegas closing in on victims memorial
LAS VEGAS — More than 5,100 responses have come in to a panel planning a permanent memorial to the 2017 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that became the deadliest in modern U.S. history.
Ahead of a deadline on Sunday, Clark County officials said a questionnaire about the massacre has drawn lots of ideas about where a memorial should be located and other issues.
The 1 October Memorial Committee in Las Vegas plans to identify a location, size, design and funding for a memorial to the 58 people killed that night and at least two others whose later deaths were blamed on their injuries.
Beirut approves cash loan to aid thousands
BEIRUT — The Lebanese parliament on Friday approved a $246 million loan from the World Bank that would provide cash assistance for more than 160,000 families in the small country hit by an unprecedented economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.
The approval came as the local currency hit a new record low on the black market, trading at 11,150 Lebanese pounds to $1. The new crash triggered immediate protests, mostly in the country’s north.
The previous day, France warned that Lebanon was running out of time before total collapse, blaming bickering politicians who for months have been unable to agree on a new government even as Lebanon slides into an economic and financial abyss.
Brexit put nearly 3% dent in UK economy
LONDON — U.K. trade with the European Union plunged in January as Britain’s departure from the bloc and widespread coronavirus restrictions dealt a double blow to the nation’s struggling economy.
Goods exports to the EU fell 40.7% from a month earlier and imports dropped 28.8%, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. The figures contributed to a 2.9% month-on-month decline in overall economic output.
“The significant slump in U.K. exports of goods to the EU, particularly compared to non-EU trade, provides an ominous indication of the damage being done to post-Brexit trade with the EU by the current border disruption,” said Suren Thiru, head of economics for the British Chambers of Commerce. “The practical difficulties faced by businesses on the ground go well beyond just teething problems.”
