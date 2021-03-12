3/13 Personalities

Former President Barack Obama reveals in an upcoming podcast with rocker Bruce Springsteen that he chose a career of public service in part due to his mother, an acknowledgment that lands in the middle of Women’s History Month.
“My mom was a little bit of a free thinker,” Obama says in Monday’s episode of Spotify’s “Renegades: Born in the USA.” The Associated Press was granted early access to a snippet of the episode — the fifth of eight in a series and titled “Every Man for Himself: Money and the American Dream.”
Obama’s mother, Ann Dunham, was an anthropologist who worked to help improve the lives of the poor in Indonesia. Obama says she put a “little bit of that into me.” He tells The Boss that he was attracted to public service because he recognized the American dream was not achievable for many Black citizens. “When I thought about what I should aspire to, it wasn’t, ‘Man, let me be Jay Rockefeller.’ It was, ‘Look at John Lewis.’”
Lewis, a civil rights icon, was a U.S. representative for 17 terms until his death last year. He and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. were trying “to make the world better,” Obama says. “That path looked to me like it was something necessary for me to do.”
***
There’s no place like home. Queen Elizabeth II reminded a group of schoolchildren studying space exploration about the importance of returning to Earth as she reminisced in a video call about the first man to make the trip — Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.
The monarch, who invited Gagarin to Buckingham Palace shortly after his flight in 1961, was asked what he was like, according to details of the call released by the palace Friday. “Russian,” she replied with a smile as her audience chuckled. “He didn’t speak English. He was fascinating, and I suppose being the first one it was particularly fascinating.”
Space scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock, who hosted the session to mark British Science Week, said it must have been terrifying to be the first man in space and not know what would happen.
“Well, yes, and if you could come back again,” the queen replied. “That’s very important.”
