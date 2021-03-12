3/13 Personalities

Former President Barack Obama reveals in an upcoming podcast with rocker Bruce Springsteen that he chose a career of public service in part due to his mother, an acknowledgment that lands in the middle of Women’s History Month.

“My mom was a little bit of a free thinker,” Obama says in Monday’s episode of Spotify’s “Renegades: Born in the USA.” The Associated Press was granted early access to a snippet of the episode — the fifth of eight in a series and titled “Every Man for Himself: Money and the American Dream.”

Obama’s mother, Ann Dunham, was an anthropologist who worked to help improve the lives of the poor in Indonesia. Obama says she put a “little bit of that into me.” He tells The Boss that he was attracted to public service because he recognized the American dream was not achievable for many Black citizens. “When I thought about what I should aspire to, it wasn’t, ‘Man, let me be Jay Rockefeller.’ It was, ‘Look at John Lewis.’”

Lewis, a civil rights icon, was a U.S. representative for 17 terms until his death last year. He and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. were trying “to make the world better,” Obama says. “That path looked to me like it was something necessary for me to do.”