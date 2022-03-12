3/13 Personalities

Mila Kunis, who was born in Soviet Ukraine, is speaking candidly about the impact the war in her homeland has had on her and the way she identifies.

The 38-year-old actress, who was born in Chernivtsi — about 170 miles southwest of Lviv — said Friday that although she’s “always considered myself very much an American,” something changed in her following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s deadly invasion of Ukraine late last month.

“This happens and I can’t express or explain what came over me, but all of a sudden ... I was like, oh my God, I feel like a part of my heart just got ripped out. It was the weirdest feeling,” the “Friends with Benefits” star told Maria Shriver during the latter’s “Conversations Above the Noise” web series.

Kunis said she and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, visited Ukraine shortly before the pandemic, and even met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On March 3, the couple launched “Stand With Ukraine” on GoFundMe and donated $3 million.

***

Jussie Smollett began a 150-day jail sentence in protective custody, separated from other detainees and watched by security cameras and an officer, jail authorities said Friday.

The Black and gay actor loudly maintained his innocence and suggested he could be killed in jail.

One day earlier, Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 150 days in the Cook County Jail after his conviction in a December jury trial for lying to police about being the victim of a hoax hate crime in 2019.

He was also sentenced to 30 months of felony probation, ordered to pay more than $120,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago and was fined $25,000.

In a statement on Friday, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Smollett is being held in protective custody — typical for people “who may potentially be at risk of harm due to the nature of their charges, their professions, or their noteworthy status.”