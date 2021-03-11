3/15 Metro Biz Index
Williams: A Richmond coffee shop eliminated tipping and now has a hot tip: Don't leave one, it's racist.
Alchemy Coffee served up the hot news in a social media post on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January.
Local health districts expand vaccine eligibility, Richmond and Henrico to include restaurant workers
Health districts in the Richmond region began widening vaccine eligibility on Monday following an increase in supply. The expansion would incl…
The main state investigator who confirmed wrongdoing at the Virginia Parole Board filed a whistleblower lawsuit Monday, alleging that Gov. Ral…
WATCH NOW: Henrico School Board chair apologizes for reposting Dr. Seuss Facebook post; Board will attend sensitivity training
The Henrico County School Board will go through cultural sensitivity and implicit bias training, and hold a town hall on diversity and equity,…
Sedona Taphouse launching new restaurant concept - NAPA Kitchen and Wine - to open this summer in Westchester Commons
The parent company of Sedona Taphouse - the nearly 10-year-old Richmond-based craft beer bar and Southwest cuisine-inspired restaurant chain -…
A Greensboro man is recovering after an "intense" encounter with a wild animal on Saturday.
An unsurprising endorsement
Two medical practices in the Richmond region report cybersecurity incidents impacting phones and other systems
Two Richmond-area medical practices say they have been victims of a cybersecurity incident that has affected some of their computer systems.
A Chesterfield County man who accidentally shot and killed his 12-year-old brother while mishandling a semiautomatic pistol inside the family’…
A Henrico County woman died in an SUV crash Tuesday night in southern Chesterfield County.